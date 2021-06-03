Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 459.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 176,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,630,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 340,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

