Flaharty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.62.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.33. 21,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,730. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

