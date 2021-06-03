Flaharty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 3.4% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.11. 91,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,959. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.22.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.