Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.22. 14,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.