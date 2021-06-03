Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,975 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.14. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,076. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.36.

