Flaharty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.63. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,874. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64.

