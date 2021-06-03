Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Flex alerts:

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Flex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,478,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,584,000 after purchasing an additional 130,472 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,761,000 after buying an additional 185,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Flex by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after buying an additional 2,162,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Flex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,123,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,679,000 after buying an additional 1,077,516 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,118,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,568,000 after purchasing an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.