Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,549 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.12% of Floor & Decor worth $609,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 760,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,608,000 after purchasing an additional 160,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 155,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.95.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.