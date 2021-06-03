Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Reaches $629.36 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Flow has a market capitalization of $629.36 million and approximately $40.15 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $14.83 or 0.00038431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.14 or 0.00339772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.64 or 0.01193471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.03 or 1.00214157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034100 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

