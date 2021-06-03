FlypMe (FYP) Trading Up 88.5% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.00 million and $7,750.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 88.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00082413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.44 or 0.01018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.12 or 0.09354754 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.