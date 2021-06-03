Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Reaches $1.99 on Top Exchanges

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $1.18 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00069313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00310730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00231059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.16 or 0.01195315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.42 or 0.99784503 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.