Folgory Coin (FLG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140,850.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $140,850.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00079526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00994291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.44 or 0.10420602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

