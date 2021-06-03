Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.31

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 514133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 84,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 104,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 451.2% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

