Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.08. Forest Road Acquisition shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 853,287 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

