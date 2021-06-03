Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,000 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $108.03 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

