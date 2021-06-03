Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,100 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,854,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $94.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

