Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 12,600 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HP were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,810,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.78 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

