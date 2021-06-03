Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 13,100 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Baxter International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

