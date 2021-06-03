Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 76,200 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $3,750,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.