Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

