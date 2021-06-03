Forsta AP Fonden Buys 14,100 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 33,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $309.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 251.72 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

