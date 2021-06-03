Forsta AP Fonden Buys 20,700 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE:FTS opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.