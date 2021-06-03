Forsta AP Fonden Buys 29,800 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $4,954,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Kellogg by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 83,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

