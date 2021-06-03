Forsta AP Fonden Buys 7,500 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL stock opened at $400.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $420.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.