Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $182.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

