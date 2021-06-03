Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.11 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,319,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,610,414 shares of company stock worth $95,176,654.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

