Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

PSA opened at $287.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $289.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

