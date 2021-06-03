Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Synopsys by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $253.05 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

