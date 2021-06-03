Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.02 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $277,252,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

