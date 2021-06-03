Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.99 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,699 shares of company stock worth $32,925,991. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

