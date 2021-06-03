Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.