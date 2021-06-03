Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.46 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 747,112 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 184,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

