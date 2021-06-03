Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $155.49 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.