Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.89 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NYSE AIG opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.