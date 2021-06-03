Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.92 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 33.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $315.59 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

