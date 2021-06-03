Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.11 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Twitter by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Twitter by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 336,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,172 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Twitter by 354.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Twitter by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 59,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Twitter by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,071 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

