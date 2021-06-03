Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Twilio by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $331.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.12 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

