Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.62 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $6,687,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $310.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $170.30 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

