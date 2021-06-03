Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

