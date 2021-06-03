Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,399,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $547.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.17 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

