Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

