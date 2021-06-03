Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

LUMN opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

