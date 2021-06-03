Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 2,200 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

ROP stock opened at $449.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

