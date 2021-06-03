Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 30,500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 20.1% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $310,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.4% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.