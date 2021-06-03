Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 39,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,364,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

DLTR stock opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

