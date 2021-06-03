Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $137.17 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

