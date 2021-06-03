Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $164.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.