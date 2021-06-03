Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $48,291,150. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $124.53 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.