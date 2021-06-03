Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $122.80 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

