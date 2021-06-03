Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

